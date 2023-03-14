Joe Biden to announce executive order on background checks to clampdown law breaking gun dealers

Joe Biden guaranteed to release an executive order to reinforce the background check for gun buyers. The White House promoted the upcoming decision as the 'most comprehensive policy' announced by the US President without Congress. It will support federal laws for gun sales to people, passed in 19 states and Columbia. Furthermore, it will follow the previous executive actions taken by the Biden government to reduce gun violence in the United States.

According to the White House, Biden will discuss the order during his meeting with gun violence victims in Monterey Park, California. The place witnessed an open fire by a shooter who killed 11 people and injured nine others on January 21, 2023.

The United States witnesses 40,000 gun death every year. In this case, US President Joe Biden believes that citizens of this country will embrace more proactive gun control. The Biden administration referred to the public opinion that showed the American majority supporting background checks.

The President will direct the Attorney General to publicly release the ATF or Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives records from firearms dealers inspection cited for violating federal firearm laws.

Biden, who has previously called gun violence in America "an epidemic" and "international embarrassment," will further order efforts to dispute a sharp elevation in the loss or theft of guns during shipping.

Joe Biden's Executive Order on Background Checks to reduce Gun Violence in the United States

Here are some highlights of the executive order on background checkers by Joe Biden to reduce gun violence in the United States.

It appeals to increase the background check numbers and ensure that the authorities run all background checks required by law before firearm purchases.

It suggests improving public awareness and increasing the appropriate use of extreme risk protection red flag orders and safe firearm storage.

Provide the public and policymakers with more information regarding federally licensed firearms dealers violating the law.

(With inputs from agencies)