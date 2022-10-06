Joe Biden surveys Hurricane Ian damage in Florida, pledges federal aid

United States President Joe Biden travelled to Florida on Wednesday to take account of the situation in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. According to CNN, Biden has pledged to assist the state with funds and aid to recover from the devastation and will also meet with Governor Ron DeSantis.

The storm, which was considered to be the deadliest in the recent American history, claimed more than 100 lives and ended up displacing around 400,000 people from their homes and businesses.

Also read | Poland approached US with offer to host its nuclear weapons: Reports

During the hurricane, more than 2.8 million people were left without electricity and right now, the state is trying to repair the grids once again. Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell also said that it will take billions of dollars to complete the required repairs.

"We are still very much in the lifesaving and stabilization mode. They are just beginning the assessments of what the actual extent of damages to the infrastructure. It's going to be in the billions," Criswell told reporters on Air Force One according to Reuters.

The White House said that Biden surveyed the affected areas – including Fort Myers and other neighbouring areas – from a helicopter and spoke to all the important state officials.

Also read | Scientist trio awarded Nobel Prize for pioneering work on 'click chemistry'

The devastation and the subsequent repairs to the infrastructure of the state has become a major talking point all around the country and it is expected to feature heavily in the run up to the mid-term elections.

"Today we have one job and only one job, and that's to make sure the people in Florida get everything they need to fully, thoroughly recover," Biden said.