Joe Biden mentions 'Uyghur Muslims' in his Ramadan wish, expresses solidarity

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday wished Muslims across the world 'Ramadan Kareem' as the holy month of fasting began. However, surprising many, Biden expressed solidarity with China's embattled 'Uyghur' minority population facing an existential crisis.

"Today, Jill and I extend our best wishes to Muslim communities across the country and around the world as they begin the Islamic holy month of Ramadan - a time of fasting, renewal, charity, worship and growth," said Biden in the address.

"Together with our partners, the United States stands in solidarity with Muslims who continue to face oppression, including Uyghurs in the People's Republic of China, Rohingya in Burma, and other Muslim communities facing persecution around the world," he added.

The White House resident also referred to earthquake as well as flood victims in Turkey, Syria and Pakistan by adding, “During this sacred time of reflection, the United States also reaffirms our support to Muslim communities suffering hardships and devastation."

Biden mentioning the Uyghur Muslims comes at a time when relations between Washington and Beijing are at an all-time low. If the spy balloon saga had barely died down, the recent visit to Russia by Chinese President Xi Jinping has further driven the wedge between the relations.

For a long time, China has been accused by the western world, especially the US of undertaking a genocide of the Uyghur Muslim populace in the Xinjiang province. In a report released by the UN last year, China's actions in Xinjiang were dubbed as 'crimes against humanity'.

The report had been in the works for years and was released despite Chinese efforts to delay or block it.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on multiple occasions has made it clear that Islam can only exist in China if it is reformed according to Chinese orientation. The country has admitted that it runs concentration camps, which it dubs 'vocational training camps'.

(With inputs from agencies)