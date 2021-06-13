Joe Biden meets Queen Elizabeth over tea after G7 summit

US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill had tea with Britain's Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle at the end of G7 Summit. The 95-year-old monarch, wearing bright pink floral outfit, greeted the Bidens in the Quadrangle of the castle. Windsor castle has been home to the royal family for nearly 1,000 years

A Guard of Honour formed of The Queen’s Company First Battalion Grenadier Guards gave a Royal Salute, and the US National Anthem was played.

The president and queen looked relaxed and chatted before they headed inside the castle for a private meeting.

The queen had already met the Bidens on Friday night when she hosted a reception for leaders of G7 countries

"Joe and I are both looking forward to meeting the queen," Jill Biden said after they arrived in Britain on Thursday. "That’s an exciting part of the visit for us."

Joe Biden and Jill would be the fourth president and first lady the queen has received at Windsor, following the Trumps in 2018, the Obamas in 2016, President George W. Bush and his wife in 2008 and the Reagans in 1982.

During her 69 years on the British throne, the longest reign of any English monarch, there have been 14 U.S. presidents, of which Elizabeth has met all bar Lyndon Johnson.

Despite the loss in April of Prince Philip, her 99-year-old husband of more than 70 years, and her age, the queen has shown her determination to carry on with her official duties as head of state during the high-profile G7 gathering.

(With inputs from agencies)