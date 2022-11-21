Joe Biden becomes the first US President to celebrate 80th birthday in White House

For the first time in history, on Sunday a United States sitting President marked his 80th birthday in the White House. US President Joe Biden has marked the historical milestone but there was no public celebration.

As per AFP, there was no mention of the birthday from the White House.

In the late afternoon, First Lady Jill Biden posted a heartfelt message on Twitter along with two images of herself and her husband dancing in tuxedos and a gala attire with the caption, "There's no one else I'd rather dance with than you. Happy Birthday Joe! I love you."

Happy Birthday, Joe! I love you.💕

In another post, the first lady shared a picture of the Biden family celebrating the occasion.

A perfect birthday celebration filled with so much love — and Joe's favorite coconut cake!

However, the White House made no mention of the president's birthday. Additionally, there was no word on any public event.

This comes as recently the US midterm revealed that the country's public does not want him to run for President again.

About a year ago, Biden had a comprehensive physical exam, with the results stating that he was "a healthy, vigorous" man who is qualified to hold the office of president. However, the president has been subject to a lot of mocking for his occasional moments of confusion.

Biden has not yet made a formal announcement for the 2024 presidential race, although he has stated that he will do so in the first few months of 2023.

As per AFP, while in the American political landscape leaders "over 70 or even 75 are ample" a generational shift has begun in the Democratic Party as a result of the midterm elections.

Recently, Representative Nancy Pelosi, 82, made the decision to not seek re-election as speaker of the House of Representatives on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies)

