US First Lady Jill Biden booed by fans at football match: Report

US First Lady Jill Biden was reportedly greeted with loud jeers from the spectators while she was attending the National Football League final at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

According to Fox News, prior to the match between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles, Jill was booed by the fans when she stepped on the field and stood alongside cancer survivors when the “Fly Eagles Fly” rendition was being played out on Sunday.

She was there at the event to promote the White House’s Cancer Moonshot initiative. She was joined on the field by cancer patients and survivors as well as their families.

Though there is no video to show that Jill was getting booed as the song that was being played at the time was so loud which made it difficult to differentiate the noise. But many on social media were quick to point out the incident.

The fans at the Eagles game booed Jill Biden when they put her on the Jumbotron tonight 😂 Where’s Joe? pic.twitter.com/HJ6iEQ2I1B — TJ⚜QueenUniVSUNQ17💎🤍🕊 (@RVendettq) October 17, 2022 ×

Jill Biden got booed in Philly. It's the first time I've ever had appreciation for Eagle fans. — Coop (@ClownPopper) October 17, 2022 ×

FLOTUS Dr. Jill Biden gets booed. Being an "Eagles fan" didn't save her #DALvsPHI — John McMullen (@JFMcMullen) October 17, 2022 ×

President Joe Biden and Jill are ardent supporters of the Eagles. Earlier, he was at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis during Super Bowl LII when Philadelphia won their first title in a classic game against the Tom Brady-led New England Patriots.

The president praised Eagles fans in May 2021.

"Philadelphia fans are the most informed and most obnoxious fans in the world," Biden said at the time.

Notably, this is not the first time that a noted personality is getting booed at an NFL stadium this year.

Last week, Kim Kardashian was heavily booed by fans at SoFi Stadium in California during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Dallas Cowboys.

(With inputs from agencies)