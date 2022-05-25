Jet on the road: Confusion in Lagos as passenger plane is towed along highway

Edited By: Nikhil Pandey
NEW DELHI Updated: May 25, 2022, 05:36 PM(IST)

The jet was unmarked, so it's unclear which airline it belongs to. Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Several videos of the jet released on social media showed it parked by the side of a major road, less than a mile from international and domestic airport terminals and plane storage facilities in Lagos' Ikeja neighbourhood.

Multiple witnesses saw the plane flying over Ikeja Along, a highway in Lagos, Nigeria. A social media user submitted an unverified video of the jet with one wing missing to Twitter. What happened to the plane, which appeared to be seriously damaged, was not immediately known.

Witnesses stated the plane was sighted on Agege Motor Road near the bustling Ikeja Along Bus Stop.

The jet was unmarked, so it's unclear which airline it belongs to.

Some stated it had crashed, while others said it was being hauled to a repair shop near the airport.

×

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

Read in App