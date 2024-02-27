Jesse Baird and Luke Davies case: Australian police find remains of missing Sydney couple

The Australian police, on Tuesday (Feb 27) said that they found two bodies in the New South Wales (NSW) town of Bungonia during their search for couple Jesse Baird and Luke Davies. This comes days after NSW police officer Beau Lamarre who reportedly once dated Baird was charged with their murder.

Police discover two bodies

The detectives investigating the case – which has gripped Australia and is believed to be the first suspected murder carried out by a NSW police officer in decades – on Tuesday afternoon said that a crime scene had been established at a second property in rural Bungonia around 160 kilometres south-west of Sydney.

“We believe we have located two bodies,” the NSW police commissioner, Karen Webb, told reporters. She added, “The families have been notified. We are very confident we have located Luke and Jesse.”

The bodies were found in surfboard bags under a fence at a property in rural Bungonia and attempts had been made to cover them with “rocks and debris,” said Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty.

Also Read | Georgia nursing student murder suspect also disfigured her skull, reveal court documents

The police believe that they have found the bodies of Baird, 26, an entertainment journalist and his boyfriend Davies, 29, who was a Qantas flight attendant. The pair had been presumed dead.

The bodies were discovered four days after Senior Constable Lamarre, 28, was charged with their murders, and corporated with the detectives, said the police.

Police assistant commissioner Michael Fitzgerald, on Tuesday morning, said that it was the first time since he had been arrested that the accused “willingly told us information”.

About the case

Doherty said that the police would allege in court that there was “some type of relationship at some stage” between the NSW officer and the TV presenter. The relationship, according to the police, “did not end well”.

The police believe that the pair were killed on February 19 in Baird’s inner-city home in Paddington and that the two “surf bags” had been used to transport the deceased couple in a white van to the rural property where the bodies were found.

So far, the investigators also found a bullet matching Lamarre’s work-issued gun, a “significant” amount of blood, and upturned furniture in Baird’s home where they believe the murder took place.

Also Read | Policeman charged with murder of Australian TV presenter, boyfriend

On February 19, Baird’s neighbours had heard gunshots, the police say, but they were not reported until days later.

Lamarre made “partial admissions” about the alleged murders to an acquaintance who is said to have accompanied him to a separate property in Bungonia – not where the bodies were found.

The NSW officer had left his female acquaintance after breaking the lock on the property and returned around 30 minutes later.

The police believe that the acquaintance whose identity was immediately clear was an “innocent agent” and said that she was fully cooperating with the officers.