/Jeffrey Epstein mentioned Putin’s name over 1000 times in new documents. Here’s what he wanted

In the 3.5 million pages of the newly released documents in the Epstein Files, Russian President Vladimir Putin was mentioned over 1000 times. The revelation by the US Department of Justice has added momentum to the allegation that the late sex offender was a Russian spy. The documents showed multiple times that Epstein desperately wanted to meet Putin. There were multiple occasions when Epstein expressed his desire to meet the Russian supremo; however, there's no evidence that the two ever met.

The email of Epstein Photograph: (AFP)

What did Russia say about the allegation?

The Kremlin on Thursday (Feb 5) dismissed the claims of late American sex offender Jeffrey Epstein being a Russian spy. In a press conference, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was asked whether Epstein was a Russian agent. “I’m tempted to make a lot of jokes about that version, but let’s not waste our time," Peskov responded. Earlier, Peskov told a Russian media outlet that the Kremlin never received a request from the sex offender, who died in 2019 while awaiting trial.

Epstein's link to Russia

Russia's ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, was Epstein's regular contact from Moscow till 2017. The documents by the DOJ showed the two met frequently. In 2018, Epstein reached out to Norwegian politician Thorbjorn Jagland, then the secretary general of the Council of Europe, seeking a meeting with Putin's close aide and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

In a conversation on Gmail on June 24, 2018, Epstein wrote to a Norwegian politician, Thorbjorn Jagland, "I think you might suggest to putin, that Lavrov, can get insight on talking to me. vitaly churkin used (to) but he died. ?!"