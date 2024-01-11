Jeffrey Epstein files: Trump lashes out at actor Mark Ruffalo says was ‘never on stupid island’

Former United States president and Republican frontrunner Donald Trump lashed out at Democrats and actor Mark Ruffalo amid backlash following allegations that he was on the plane of the convicted sex offender and late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump lashes out

The former president took to his social media platform ‘Truth Social’, on Wednesday (Jan 10) and criticised actor Mark Ruffalo after he unknowingly shared AI-generated images showing the former president on the plane of the disgraced sex offender.

“Gross. #MAGA wants to paint everyone on those flights as pedophiles except the one guy who smiles in a group of young girls all headed to Epstein’s ‘Fantasy Island’ with him. My bet is there are some decent Republicans left in America that may think this is going too far,” said Ruffalo, in a post on X along with the fake images. Gross. #MAGA wants to paint everyone on those flights as pedophiles except the one guy who smiles in a group of young girls all headed to Epstein’s “Fantasy Island” with him. My bet is there are some decent republicans left in America that may think this is going too far. https://t.co/e0IWT1lnCZ — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 5, 2024 × The actor, best known for playing Bruce Banner or the Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), later backtracked and issued an apology while also taking a swipe at Elon Musk.

“Sorry Folks. Apparently these images are AI fakes. The fact Trump was on Epstein’s plane and what Epstein was up to is not. Be careful. Elon’s X and his allowing so much disinformation here is driving the value of his app down by 55%.”

The images that the Hollywood actor shared were posted by an X user claiming that they were pictures of the then-president who took two separate flights to Epstein’s “paedophile island,” but they turned out to be AI-generated.

Trump lashed out at the actor and the Democrats over the incident saying, “This is what the Democrats do to their Republican Opponent, who is leading them, by a lot, in the Polls. This is A.I., and it is very dangerous for our Country! Also, I was never on Epstein’s Plane, or at his ‘stupid’ Island. Strong Laws ought to be developed against A.I. It will be a big and very dangerous problem in the future!”

What were the allegations against Trump?

Earlier this month, previously sealed court documents related to Epstein’s decades of sexual abuse were released disclosing details about the case against him. The documents contained the names of prominent figures who reportedly were once connected to Epstein, including Trump.

Sarah Ransome, one of the witnesses in the Epstein case claimed that former US president Trump “had sexual relations with [her friend] at Jeffrey’s NY mansion on regular occasions”.

In one of the email extracts, Ransome, aiming at Hillary Clinton, is reported to have said, "I will make sure that neither that evil b***h Hillary or that paedophile Trump gets elected.”