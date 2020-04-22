Japanese care home reports eight children with coronavirus

A Japanese care home for infants reported eight cases of coronavirus infection among its children.

One staff member had, on April 16, tested positive for the virus, and tests were subsequently conducted on its 29 children, a spokeswoman at Saiseikai Central Hospital, which runs the institution, said on Wednesday.

None of the eight children were showing major symptoms. They, however, had been hospitalised.

Residential-care facilities in Japan are home to children who cannot live at home for reasons such as abuse or neglect.

The institution said seven of its 47 staff, including the person who already tested positive, has been asked to stay at home because of symptoms.

Japan has so far registered more than 11,500 coronavirus infections and nearly 300 deaths.