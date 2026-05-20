/Japan urges China to protect citizens after Shanghai stabbing leaves two Japanese injured

Two Japanese nationals and a Chinese woman were injured in a stabbing at a Japanese restaurant in Shanghai on Tuesday (May 19), prompting Tokyo to urge Beijing to ensure the safety of Japanese citizens in China. Police in Shanghai’s Pudong district said officers received reports that a man armed with a fruit knife was attacking people inside a restaurant located in an office building. Authorities said the suspect, a 59-year-old surnamed Yang, was detained at the scene.

According to Pudong police, the three victims were taken to the hospital for treatment. Their conditions have not been disclosed. Japanese media later reported that two of the injured were Japanese nationals. A senior official at Japan’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that the victims included two Japanese men and a Chinese woman. Officials at the Japanese Consulate General in Shanghai are gathering further information about the attack and the extent of the injuries.

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Police said the suspect had a history of mental illness and was “talking but not making sense” after being taken into custody. Japan’s consulate in Shanghai told AFP that Tokyo had asked the Chinese government to ensure the safety of Japanese citizens following the incident. The consulate also confirmed that the injured Japanese nationals were receiving medical treatment.