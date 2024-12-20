Tokyo, Japan

In March 2025, Fukushima City, which is known for its stern 'rubbish' rules, is set to implement stricter waste disposal rules and regulations. As per the new rules, people and businesses who do not adhere to the new waste sorting and disposal rules might get their names posted online.

This move aims to manage improper waste disposal, which has terrorised the city with rubbish lathered everywhere and crows attracted to it, according to the Fukushima Waste Reduction Promotion Division.

"The improper disposal of waste is a major concern as it deteriorates the living environment of local residents," the department told the BBC.

Setting standards

Although many Japanese cities inspect rubbish bags and some name offending businesses, Fukushima set a standard to be the first to extend this policy to people. The initiative further reflects Japan's long-term dedication and commitment to reducing landfill use and promoting recycling.

Fukushima Mayor Hiroshi Kohata stated, "There is nothing illegal about publicising malicious waste generators who do not abide by the rules and do not follow the city's guidance and advisory."

Rubbish to be scrutinised

As of now, workers are pasting warning stickers on incorrectly sorted bags, which the resident must re-sort before the next collection.

According to the new rules, any unsorted rubbish left over for a week will be scrutinised privately by city workers who will then trace offenders through the mail. Offenders will first receive a verbal warning followed by a written advisory and later public revelation of their names on the city's website if they fail to defer.

Japan's nationwide push for recycling

> Local authorities have initiated unique strategies to ensure compliance across the country.

> The residents organise their waste into 45 categories in Kamikatsu as part of its zero-waste goal.

> In Kagoshima people will have to write their names on rubbish bags.

> In Chiba City an AI assistant was tested last year to help the residents with the waste organisation and disposal.

Although some privacy concerns have been brought up, the authorities ensured residents that inspections would be conducted privately.

The city aims to create a cleaner environment, instill a sense of responsibility, and proclaim cleanliness is next to godliness.

