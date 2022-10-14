Japan to repeal 'discriminatory' law restricting remarriage of pregnant women

The Japanese cabinet ministers on Friday (October 14) approved repealing a law that requires a pregnant woman seeking a divorce to wait for at least 100 days before marrying again.

Set out over 100 years ago, several critics campaigned for its repeal, which for six months prior to its revision in 2016 prohibited remarriage, AFP reported.

The law was designed to make it easier to identify the father of the child, who will be legally responsible for the finances of the infant.

According to the local media, the administration will present the updated civil code to the current legislative session, which ends on December 10 this year. If approved, the amendment is predicted to take effect in the year 2024, AFP reported.

The new law will also take away parents' right to discipline their children to the necessary extent.

Two years ago, the government delayed a two-decade-old rule that aimed for nearly 30 per cent of the top businesses in industry and politics to be held by women.

Despite being one of the most advanced in science and technology, as per the World Economic Forum's annual Global Gender study, Japan stood at 116th place out of 146 nations in the year 2022.

The report considers political empowerment along with health, education, and economic engagement. The country is currently lagging behind in bridging the gender gap.

To improve the situation, the country is making efforts as per the new five-year strategy. Efforts were made to reach this goal by the year 2030.

