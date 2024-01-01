Japan shaken by 7.6 magnitude quake, viral videos show nationwide panic. WATCH

A powerful earthquake of 7.6 magnitude struck central Japan on Monday (Jan 1), claiming at least one life, demolishing buildings, and causing widespread power outages. The quake led to waves along Japan's west coast and South Korea, triggering tsunami warnings.

In Shika Town, Ishikawa, an elderly man died due to a building collapse. According to the National Police Agency, two people have suffered cardiac arrest in Nanao city.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed search and rescue teams to prioritise saving lives, despite the challenging access to affected areas. The earthquake, situated in an area with simmering seismic activity, raises concerns about potential aftershocks.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued tsunami warnings for Ishikawa, Niigata, and Toyama prefectures. Although initially a major tsunami warning for Ishikawa was issued, it was later downgraded.

Prime Minister Kishida urged residents in potential tsunami areas to evacuate promptly.

"I urge people in areas where tsunamis are expected to evacuate as soon as possible," Kishida said.

Videos capture panic

People crouched on the ground as the ceiling of a subway station in Kanazawa, in the Ishikawa Prefecture started to shake as the earthquake hit. If you stand with the people of Japan , during this tough time in which they are experiencing a Tsunami and earthquake ; U wont pass without liking this tweet ❤



May God protect the children mothers & people of Japan from the Tsunami 💕



Prayers 🙏😢#Japan #earthquake #Japan pic.twitter.com/A3lF7EF854 — Ramsa Chaudhary (@Ramkishor_jaat_) January 1, 2024 × Video shared on social media showed some people trying to run away as the electronic information board shook above them.

An eyewitness in the central Japanese city of Nagano captured shelves and items inside a grocery store shaking as the earthquake struck. The jolt was massive it shakes everything in Japan a situation of one of grocery store in Japan #earthquake #Japan #JapanEarthquake #สึนามิ

#Terremoto #Tsunami#津波 #津波警報 #地震 pic.twitter.com/nj1xdnERop — Syed Shayan (@lazysamx) January 1, 2024 × Images that are circulating around show collapsed buildings in Wajima, with reports of around 30 structures affected.

Tokyo, situated 500 km away, experienced building jolts. Over 36,000 households lost power, telecoms reported outages, and transportation systems, including trains and expressways, faced disruptions. Air travel was affected, with ANA and Japan Airlines diverting and cancelling flights.

Nuclear industry concerns

The earthquake raised concerns about Japan's nuclear industry, given the sensitive context following the 2011 Fukushima disaster.

Despite the quake's proximity to Hokuriku's Shika nuclear plant, which had halted reactors for inspection, Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority reported no irregularities in the active reactors.