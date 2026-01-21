/Japan restarts world’s largest nuclear plant, 15 years after shutting down all reactors

Japan restarted operations at the world’s largest Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant on Wednesday, nearly 15 years after it shut all its nuclear reactors following the disaster at the Fukushima power plant in 2011. Nuclear reactor no. 6 at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant was restarted on Wednesday, after an alarm malfunction delayed it by a day, and is expected to begin operating commercially next month.

The Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant is located in the northwest of Tokyo. Before 2011, nuclear power accounted for nearly 30 per cent of Japan’s electricity, and it planned to get that up to 50 per cent by 2030. As of 2023, nuclear power accounted for just 8.5% of electricity. Now, Japan wants nuclear power to fulfil 20% of its electricity needs by 2040.

Japan shut down all 54 of its reactors after Fukushima meltdown in 2011

Japan, which always relied heavily on energy imports, adopted nuclear power early but had to shut down all 54 of its reactors in 2011 after a massive earthquake and tsunami triggered a meltdown at Fukushima, causing one of the worst nuclear disasters in history.

The seventh reactor at the plant is not likely to be brought back on until 2030, while the other five could be decommissioned, leaving the plant with far short of its capacity of 8.2 gigawatts when all seven reactors were operational.

The meltdown in the reactors at Fukushima Daiichi, 220 km northeast of Tokyo, led to radioactive leakage.

Japan has restarted 15 of its 33 operable reactors

Japan is trying to restart the nuclear power plants, as it seeks to reach net zero emissions by 2050. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is also advocating for more shut reactors to be restarted

Since 2015, Japan has restarted 15 out of its 33 operable reactors.

The momentum is building around nuclear energy, and the International Atomic Energy Agency estimates that the global nuclear power capacity could more than double by 2050.

Energy companies have been pushing for nuclear power

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has been emphasising the importance of nuclear power for Japan’s energy self-sufficiency. The energy demand in Japan is likely to surge because of data centres and semiconductor manufacturing.

The energy companies have been pushing for nuclear power as it is more reliable than renewable energy like solar and wind and better suited for Japan’s mountainous terrain.

Thousands of residents filed class action lawsuits against Tepco and the Japanese government, demanding compensation for property damage, emotional distress, and health problems allegedly linked to radiation exposure.

Nuclear safety standards have been ramped up after Fukushima.

At Kashiwazaki-Kariwa, 15-metre-high (49-foot) seawalls have been built to guard against large tsunamis; watertight doors now protect critical equipment at the facility.