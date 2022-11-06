Japan holds international fleet review amid rising East Asia tension

Japan hosted its first international fleet review in seven years on Sunday (November 6). Ships from 12 other countries took part. The fleet review has been held amid rising tensions in East Asia with North Korea firing a flurry of missiles, including Inter-Continental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs). China-Taiwan relations are strained as well.

The naval parade took place in Sagami Bay near Tokyo. It included 38 vessels out of which 18 were from friendly nations such as the United States South Korea, Britain, Australia, Singapore, India and Thailand.

Thirty-three aircraft flew overhead, including submarine-hunting patrol planes and helicopters.

"We must ready for those who violate rules and who would use force to trample on the peace and security of other nations," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in a speech on the Japanese helicopter carrier Izumo. "We will formulate a new national security strategy by year end and drastically strengthen our defence capabilities."

Japanese PM hosted dignitaries on the Izumo before flying to USS Ronald Reagan, the US Navy aircraft to meet Ambassador Rahm Emanuel.

"What upsets China most is we have allies, they are expansive and extensive," Emanuel said after accompanying Kishida on a tour of the Ronald Reagan.

Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party has pledged to double Japan's defence budget to around 2% of gross domestic product within five years.

South Korea has also sent its naval assets for the fleet review. The relations between two US allies have been on the mend post a spat over compensation for wartime labourers and Korean women forced to work in Japanese military brothels.

In 2018, Japan had refused to join South Korea's fleet review after the latter asked Japan to not fly its rising sun ensign. South Korea views it as a symbol of Japanese wartime aggression.

Both countries have drawn closer as North Korea ratchets up its missile launches, including a suspected long-range missile on Thursday that triggered an alert in central and northern Japan for residents to seek shelter.

China declined a invitation to join Japan's fleet review. Russia was not invited in light of Ukraine war.

(With inputs from agencies)

