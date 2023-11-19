Jailed Russian ultranationalist self-nominates for president. Can he outperform Putin?

Igor Girkin, a prominent ultranationalist currently in Russian custody on charges of inciting extremism, has nominated himself for the 2024 presidential race, according to an announcement made on his behalf by Oleg Nelzin, co-chair of the Russian Movement for Strelkov.

Girkin, who previously asserted he would make a better president than Vladimir Putin, issued a letter instructing his followers to establish a headquarters and gather signatures for his candidacy.

Girkin's August statement from custody, where he criticised Putin as "too kind" and declared his own presidential ambitions, was laden with irony. Despite being considered an improbable contender, Girkin, also known for his role in the downing of a Malaysian passenger plane over eastern Ukraine in 2014, has persisted in pursuing his political aspirations.

Also watch | Putin calls Israel against using 'cruel' tactics in Gaza Extending investigation and signature collection

Supporters of Girkin announced in September that the criminal investigation into his activities had been extended until December 18.

In response, Girkin's letter, as read by Nelzin, directed his followers to actively organize and collect the necessary signatures for his presidential candidacy, signaling a determined push for political relevance.

Girkin, who lost an appeal against pre-trial detention in August, is recognised in the West for his conviction in absentia by a Dutch court regarding the Malaysian plane incident. His controversial past and legal battles add complexity to his unexpected bid for the presidency.

Putin's unmatched popularity

While Girkin pursues his political ambitions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has asserted that Putin enjoys unprecedented support and would secure an overwhelming majority if he chose to run in the 2024 election.

The emergence of Girkin as a contender adds a layer of intrigue to Russia's political landscape, prompting scrutiny and speculation.