I've made up my mind, says Donald Trump on 2024 presidential run

Former US president Donald Trump has said that he has made up his mind about running for president again in 2024 US Presidential Election. In an interview given to New York Magazine, he said that only question in his mind was when to announce his decision.

“I would say my big decision will be whether I go before or after,” he said, in an apparent reference to midterm elections due towards the end of this year. He was quoted by New York Magazine.

Trump's four years at the helm of world's only superpower was tumultuous to say the least. From discussing policy decisions on Twitter to taking America out of some of the most important international accords, he constantly made news.

Trump was impeached twice. He has been at the focus of investigation after deadly US Capitol Hill riots.

However, his hold on the Republican Party appears intact.

Current US President Joe Biden, whose victory over Trump in 2020 was almost perceived as USA coming back on track, has lost face and attracted heavy criticism especially after America's hasty exit from Afghanistan and return of the Taliban. Political experts have been quoted in media as saying that this and other issues surrounding gaffe-prone Biden have created a certain perceived power vacuum that Trump may seek to exploit when he gets chance.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE