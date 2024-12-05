Tel Aviv

The Israeli government on Thursday (Dec. 5) slammed the report released by Amnesty International which accused Israel of genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the Israeli foreign ministry said, "The deplorable and fanatical organisation Amnesty International has once again produced a fabricated report that is entirely false and based on lies."

The ministry said that it was instead Hamas' unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7 last year that was genocidal. "Israel is defending itself... acting fully by international law," the ministry added.

What did the Amnesty International report say?

Earlier on Thursday, Amnesty International released a 296-page report that documented Israel's actions during its offensive in the Gaza Strip since October last year.

The report is titled ‘You Feel Like You Are Subhuman’: Israel’s Genocide Against Palestinians in Gaza

The report examines the killing of civilians, the damage to and destruction of civilian infrastructure, the forcible displacement, the obstruction or denial of life-saving goods and humanitarian aid, and the restriction of power supplies.

The report also analyses Israel's intent through this pattern of conduct and statements by Israeli decision-makers.

According to Amnesty, its international research team found sufficient basis to conclude that Israel "committed and is continuing to commit genocide against Palestinians," in Gaza.

'Hamas' attack can never justify Israel's genocide in Gaza'

In a statement, Amnesty International said on Thursday that it interviewed more than 200 people, including Palestinian victims and witnesses and local authorities in Gaza, and conducted fieldwork and analysed an extensive range of visual and digital evidence, including satellite imagery.

The organisation analysed statements by senior Israeli government and military officials, and official Israeli bodies. On multiple occasions, it shared its findings with the Israeli authorities but had received no substantive response at the time of publication.

“The atrocity crimes committed on 7 October 2023 by Hamas and other armed groups against Israelis and victims of other nationalities, including deliberate mass killings and hostage-taking, can never justify Israel’s genocide against Palestinians in Gaza,” Amnesty said.

