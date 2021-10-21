Italy sees arrival of Aedes koreicus, a species of mosquito unafraid of the cold

The expansion of foreign mosquito species as potential vectors of diseases of public health relevance has caused considerable worry in Europe in recent decades.

Aside from the well-known tiger mosquito Aedes albopictus, another species of this genus, Aedes koreicus, is expanding throughout Europe.

This species is endemic to East Asia (Japan, Korea, China, and Russia) and was first documented in Europe in 2008, in the industrial zone of Maasmechelen, Belgium.

An paper published last week in the scientific journal Parasites & Vectors claimed to have proof that the dangerous mosquitos have been spreading toward southwest Italy since they were found in the north in 2011.

The study reveals a hardy "alien species" of mosquito that "tolerates low temperatures and prefers mountain regions" has made its home in the plains and foothills of Italy's northern Lombardy region.

Researchers discovered 6,000 mosquito larvae in Bergamo, Italy's Lombardy Region, of which 50 belonged to an alien species.

Describing the mosquitos as a "potential vector of nematodes and viruses," the article warned that their presence "has recently been reported in many regions of Europe," and that in Italy, they "are now spreading towards the southwest of the country."

The unintentional introduction of alien species of animals and plants outside their native ranges by humans is a phenomena that is becoming more common as a result of climate change and the movement of commodities and people.

