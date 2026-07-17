/Italy approves ‘free to choose’ bill: How will it help mafia women and children escape crime?

Italy has approved a landmark law aimed at breaking the cycle of mafia influence passing from one generation to another. The “Free to Choose” bill will give children and young relatives of organised crime families a chance to leave behind criminal networks and build independent lives.

The legislation, approved by the Senate on Wednesday (Jul 15), applies to young people under the age of 25. Those seeking a fresh start can receive support including relocation to safer cities, access to education and, if required, protection through a new identity. Around 400 young people are expected to join the programme every year.

Breaking the mafia family chain

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The law targets a long-standing feature of Italy’s organised crime groups, especially the Calabrian ’Ndrangheta, where family ties have helped preserve criminal power for generations. Sons and younger relatives are often pushed into taking over roles within clans, keeping the organisations alive despite arrests and major trials.

From controversial programme to national law

The legislation builds on the “Liberi di Scegliere” (Free to Choose) initiative launched in 2011 by Roberto Di Bella, former president of the youth court in Reggio Calabria.

The programme allowed authorities to remove children from dangerous mafia environments and help them create new futures through education, counselling and social support. Initially criticised by some groups as interference in family life, it later received support from mothers inside mafia households who feared their children would be drawn into crime.

A new path away from organised crime

Under the new law, mothers can relocate with their children if they agree to sever links with mafia groups. If parents continue criminal involvement, children may be placed in protected care or with vetted foster families.