It looks like I'm immune from coronavirus, says Trump

US President Donald Trump who was cleared to start campaigning by his doctor, said today that he is "immune" from coronavirus.

"It looks like I'm immune for, I don't know, maybe a long time and maybe a short time, it could be a lifetime, nobody really knows, but I'm immune," Trump told a US TV network on Sunday ahead of his rallies beginning Monday.

Trump's physician Sean Conley had said earlier that "he is no longer considered a transmission risk to others" less than a week after the US president returned to the White House after being admitted to Walter Reed hospital.

Trump is set to hold rallies in Florida, Pennsylvania and Iowa starting Monday with the US elections just days away.

According to Conley, the president's tests showed there was "no longer evidence of actively replicating virus" while stating that Trump's viral load was "decreasing".

Trump in his first public appearance since returning to the White House told his supporters from the balcony that he was "feeling great" and that the US will "beat the China virus".

"Science, medicine will eradicate the China virus once and for all, it's going to disappear. It's disappearing," Trump asserted. "I have defeated the China virus, This disease is going to disappear," the US president had said on Saturday from the White House.