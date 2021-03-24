Israeli politician hints at peace accords with Oman, Indonesia at WION Global Summit

Hinting at the possibility of Israel signing more peace accords with other nations, Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem, said, "There is a lot of talk about different countries. I would guesstimate Oman, who also has a young leader interested in peaceful relations with Israel."

Speaking at the WION Global summit in Dubai on Wednesday, she said there have been "incredible overtures" and "'under the radar cooperation'' in the context of normalisation with Indonesia, which has one of the largest Muslim population in the world.

The countries doing under the radar normalisation with Israel will be the countries who will be going for official normalisation in a year or so, according to the politician. "About 200 Israeli companies were trading with UAE under the radar for years before official normalisation of ties,” added Hassan-Nahoum.

Speaking at #WIONGlobalSummit in Dubai, Israeli politician @FleurHassanN shed light on what Abraham Accords meant for Israelis on the groundhttps://t.co/vHVsUAkxzx — WION (@WIONews) March 24, 2021 ×

Israel also wants normalisation of ties with Saudi Arabia. "There is a desire to begin under the radar engagement with Saudi Arabia in the form of exchange in innovation through Bahrain," she revealed.

The deputy mayor expressed hope that these initiatives will continue to accelerate and said Israel has always been ready for peace with all the neighbours, including Palestinians with open hands.

"Israel wants peace and is always ready to make painful compromises to get it. Every parent has to send their sons to army at the age of 18. I am sending my son in six months. No parent would want to if there is a choice."

According to Hassan-Nahoum, there is only one way forward, which is peace and co-existence. Israel looks to bring peace to the whole region and wants a peaceful Palestine, she added.