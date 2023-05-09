At least nine people killed after Israeli jets hit targets in Gaza: Reports

The Israeli military, in a statement, early Tuesday (May 9), said that its jets hit targets in the Gaza Strip, and several large explosions were seen over Gaza's skyline following the announcement. This comes days after the recent flare-up in violence in the Palestinian enclave.



Al Jazeera’s Youmna El Sayed, reporting from Gaza citing the Ministry of Health reported that at least 10 people were killed in the Gaza Strip while several others were injured.



Meanwhile, the health ministry of the Hamas-controlled territory, as per the news agency AFP said that the airstrikes have killed at least nine people before dawn.

According to a report by Al Jazeera, witnesses said an explosion hit the top floor of an apartment building in Gaza City and a house in the southern city of Rafah. Meanwhile, the Palestinian media has reported that the strikes have injured several people, which could not immediately be confirmed.

The brief statement by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) came around 2:00 am (local time) and it said, "striking Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza," in what appeared to be a surprise attack. Nearly an hour after the strike began the army dubbed the campaign "Operation Shield and Arrow."

The Israeli army has also instructed its citizens within 40 kilometres of Gaza to enter bomb shelters and following a "situational assessment" they are to remain there until Wednesday. This comes as previous strikes on the Islamic Jihad group have sparked barrages of rockets on Israeli civilians which can go on for days, reported the Israeli media.



In line with the IDF's warning schools near Gaza and surrounding areas were asked to be cancelled.



This comes days after dozens of projectiles were fired from Gaza Strip at southern Israel after an Islamic Jihad leader and Palestinian hunger striker, Khader Adnan, died in Israeli custody following an 87-day hunger strike. The incident had not only sparked protests but also several rockets were launched from Gaza.

It was not until hours later that the IDF conducted air strikes in response to the volley of rockets launched at Israel and said it targeted the Hamas training camp and several other sites belonging to the group.



This is a developing story...More to follow

