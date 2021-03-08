Israeli jets escort US B-52 bombers amid Iran tensions

Israel's military released video on Sunday showing its fighter jets escorting US B-52 bombers over Israeli skies.

Watch:

The military said it escorted two US bombers. The flight of the pair of B-52 bombers is the latest mission in the region aimed at warning Iran amid tensions between Washington and Tehran.

The flight by the two heavy bombers came as a pro-Iran satellite channel based in Beirut broadcast Iranian military drone footage of an Israeli ship hit by a mysterious explosion only days earlier in the Middle-East.

While the channel sought to say Iran wasn't involved, Israel has blamed Tehran for what it described as an attack on the vessel.

The US military's central command said the two B-52s flew over the region accompanied by military aircraft from nations including Israel, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

It marked the fourth-such bomber deployment into the Middle-East this year and the second under President Joe Biden.

The military did not directly mention Iran in its statement, saying the flight was to "deter aggression and reassure partners and allies of the US military's commitment to security in the region." The bomber flights had become common in the last months of former President Donald Trump's administration.

Trump's 2018 decision to unilaterally withdraw from Iran's nuclear deal with world powers sparked a series of escalating incidents in the Middle-East.