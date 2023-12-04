Israeli hostage Jonatan Samerano abducted during music festival, confirmed dead in Hamas captivity

Jonathan Samerano, a 21-year-old who was taken hostage after the Palestinian militant group launched its attack on October 7 has died in Hamas captivity, his family was notified, reported the Israeli media, on Monday (Dec 4).

The 21-year-old from Tel Aviv was at the Supernova music festival in southern Israel’s kibbutz Re’im when Hamas fighters attacked.

According to Israeli officials, hundreds were killed at the desert festival which was said to be one of the first places which was attacked by the Palestinian militant group.

About Samerano’s death

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) informed the 21-year-old’s family of his death in Hamas’ captivity on Monday, reported the Israeli media.

He was reportedly kidnapped on October 7 after he had escaped the festival towards Kibbutz Be’eri before being shot and taken into Gaza.

According to Israeli media reports, he and his friend Maor Gratzyani allegedly sought rescue. Gratzyani’s body was found in the vicinity several days after the massacre.

Samerano, who was a DJ, was at the festival with his friends wearing a black tank top, green pants and a green hat. His family says he was always the life of any party and had not been heard from since 7:00 am (local time) that morning.

His parents were earlier told to assume he is in Gaza in Hamas captivity. Samerano is survived by his parents, Kobi and Ayelet, and his brother Yair.

“Jonathan was a magical kid, surrounded by friends, a DJ who only wanted to make music, grow, be happy and travel. He had so many dreams,” said members of his family, as quoted by Israeli newspaper, Haaretz.

His funeral will be held on Monday evening in Tel Aviv, reported Jerusalem Post.

Supernova music festival massacre

According to Israeli officials, some 350 people were killed after Hamas attacked the music festival and many attendees were among those kidnapped on October 7. At least 1,200 Israelis were reportedly killed when Hamas launched its attack.

Last month, Israel’s Channel 12 obtained the first Israeli police report into the attack which said that the Hamas fighters had originally intended to attack nearby kibbutz Re’im as well as other villages near the Gaza border and found out about the music festival with drones and from the air as they parachuted into Israel.