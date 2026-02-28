The Israeli Defence Ministry on Saturday (Feb 28) announced a ‘preemptive strike’ on Iran. According to Iranian media reports, three explosions were heard in downtown Tehran. Sirens were heard across Israel as authorities issued an “extremely serious alert”. Reportedly

“The State of Israel has launched a preemptive strike against Iran. Defence Minister Israel Katz has declared a special and immediate state of emergency throughout the country,” the statement from the ministry read, as quoted by AFP.

Israeli media reported that about 30 targets across Iran have been struck so far, including the Iranian President’s residence and an intelligence headquarters. Public broadcaster Kan 11 reported that the attacks were targeting “regime and military sites, including ballistic missiles”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The whereabouts of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Iranian Supreme Leader, are unknown after Israel, allegedly in a joint move with the United States, carried out a targeted preemptive strike near his headquarters in Tehran. It remains uncertain whether Khamenei was at his headquarters during the strike or if he sustained injuries from it. Citing an Iranian official, Reuters reported that the supreme leader was moved to a secure location.

Was US involved in Israeli strikes on Iran?

AP reported, citing a US official, that the United States is participating in the military action in Iran, although the full extent of its involvement was not immediately clear. However, America is yet to officially confirm this.

Following the attack, Israel announced the closure of its airspace to civilian flights.