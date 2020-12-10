Israel to start mass vaccination against coronavirus this month

Israel is set to start with mass vaccination against coronavirus On December 27, said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He said this during a speech late Wednesday that was broadcast by Israeli TV channels. Israel got its first delivery of coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday.

"We will start the first vaccinations on December 27 - in two and a half weeks .... Israel is ready to make 60,000 vaccinations per day, and this is a huge figure, "Netanyahu said

Netanyahu added that Israeli health authorities will grant the so-called green passport for those inoculated. This will allowe them to roam freely. He said that he himself will be vaccinated.

In November, Netanyahu had announced signing of the contract with Pfizer to secure two-dose jabs for 4 million of its citizens.

Israel also has deals with US company Moderna and other vaccine manufacturers. The country also launched trials of its own vaccine in November. Phase-3 of these trials are scheduled for April-May.

Earlier, Jerusalem`s Hadassah Medical Center, one of Israel`s most authoritative medical facilities, said it had ordered 1.5 million doses of Russian-made coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, with the deliveries pending the ministry`s approval. If the ministry refuses authorization, Hadassah plans to use the vaccine in its foreign branches.