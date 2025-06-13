/Israel strikes Iran, Tel Aviv declares state of emergency | Here's what we know

Israel has launched a ‘preemptive strike’ on Iran, said Israeli defence minister early Friday (Jun 13). A state of emergency has been declared in Israel following the military action.

“Following the State of Israel's preemptive strike against Iran, a missile and drone attack against the State of Israel and its civilian population is expected in the immediate future,” Israel Katz said.

Shortly after the attack, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “We struck at the heart of Iran's nuclear enrichment programme.”

“We struck at the heart of Iran's nuclear weaponisation programme. We targeted Iran's main enrichment facility in Natanz. We targeted Iran's leading nuclear scientists working on the Iranian bomb. We also struck at the heart of Iran's ballistic missile programme,” he added.

“This operation will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat,” the Israeli prime minister said.

Iran armed forces chief of staff 'likely eliminated'

An Israeli security official said that the chief of staff of the Islamic republic's armed forces, Mohammad Bagheri, was “likely eliminated” following the strikes.

Iran's state media reports civilians killed

Iranian state media said that Israel struck residential buildings in Tehran. “A number of people including women and children were martyred in a residential complex in Tehran,” IRNA news agency reported.

Iran's state TV earlier reported loud explosions heard in the capital. “Loud explosions being heard in different locations of the capital Tehran,” it said.

Israel's airspace to remain closed

Israel's transport ministry announced that the country's airspace will remain closed.

“Air space is closed to takeoff and landing until further notice,” the ministry said in a statement.