Israel strikes Gaza, first time under the new government and after the ceasefire

Israel has launched airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, its first offensive since a new coalition government came to power, barely weeks after an 11-day battle with the Palestinian territory.

Blasts were heard across Gaza about 1:00 a.m. local time on Wednesday, according to a Hamas radio station, which reported the attacks targeted a Palestinian training camp.

These airstrikes come after militants in the Palestinian territory sent incendiary balloons into the south of Israel.

“Fighter jets recently attacked Hamas military complexes that served as camps and meeting places for terrorist operatives in the Khan Yunis and Gaza brigades,” the military said, adding that it is “prepared for all scenarios, including the resumption of hostilities.”





“Terrorist activity took place in the attacked compound,” the IDF said, adding that the attacks were in retaliation to incendiary devices launched earlier in the day toward southern Israel.

“The IDF is prepared for all scenarios, including the resumption of hostilities, in the face of continued terror acts from the Gaza Strip,” the army added.

VIDEO: Israeli forces launch air strikes on Gaza.



An explosion lights up the night sky in Khan Yunis, in the Gaza Strip, as Israel shells the Palestinian enclave. The Israeli air force says it was responding to incendiary balloons sent into southern Israel from Gaza pic.twitter.com/2FsiLiSKRr — AFP News Agency (@AFP) June 16, 2021

According to a report by Times of Israel, "No Gazans were injured in the strikes, the Hamas-affiliated Palestinian media centre initially reported."

A truce between Israel and the Gaza Strip went into effect on May 21.

Hundreds of missiles were launched from both Israel and Palestine during the 11-day conflict between Israel and Hamas.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, which is administered by Hamas, 253 Palestinians were killed in the battle, including 66 children, while 13 Israelis were slain, including a 5-year-old boy and a soldier.