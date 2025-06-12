/Israel stopped 12, thousands more are approaching Gaza

The legacy media parroting the Israeli narrative dismissed Greta Thunberg and the Freedom Flotilla as photo ops, but this might just have set the precedent to protest against the Zionist regime, which has besieged the land of Gaza.

The campaign marks a significant moment for the international solidarity as thousands more from trade unions, rights groups, medical sectors, and civil society belonging to 50 different countries are gathering in Cairo, Egypt for the Global march towards the Gaza strip aspiring to end the ethnic cleansing, establish a stable humanitarian corridor and expose Israeli war crimes.

What is the Global March

A group of people led by citizens of the Maghreb, a Northwest African region, is marching from Tunisia via Libya and Cairo to Rafah in a symbolic effort to draw attention to the Western Media, which has normalised the killing of civilians, children and pressure world leaders to take action on Gaza. The Sumud convoy will be joined by people from 50 different countries in Cairo.

“This convoy is not about delivering aid – it’s about delivering a message…A message of solidarity, resistance, and international pressure”, said Haifa Mansura, a Tunisian activist and co-organiser.

“It’s not just the silence of Europe we’re confronting – it’s the silence of Arab leaders,” said Tunisian journalist and activist Fadiya Al-Husseini.

The Sumud (resilience) Convoy is led by the Coordination of Joint Action for Palestine. Approximately 120 vehicles, nine buses, and roughly 1,700 participants are travelling from Tunisia. They will be joined by volunteers from different countries who will start arriving in Cairo today (June 12), and then travel to the city of Arish, from where they will begin their on-foot march to Rafah on June 15.

German lawyer Melanie Schweitzer said that the march is a peaceful civil disobedience movement, and the convoy does not just intend to reach Gaza, but they intend to stage a sit-in at the crossing in Rafah. Irish activist Karen Moynihan said that the organisers have been contacting Egyptian embassies and their national diplomatic missions to ensure safe passage through Cairo. While Egypt has not denied entry, it has asked the convoy to obtain official permits on its journey to Gaza.

The protestors are ready to endure hardship as a symbolic consonance and solidarity with the hardship of Gaza's residents, who have been subjected to persecution and slaughter over the last 20 months.

Greta's fall from grace

The meteoric rise of Greta Thunberg as a face of the Green Capitalism arch has met with a significant fall from the grace of Western media, as many in the Western media are calling her an ‘attention-seeking narcissist’, the same media which once allowed her abundant screen time. This is primarily because she was no longer a naive climate justice activist and started to connect the dots that climate justice can not exist in isolation from social justice. She started linking climate change to extractive capitalism of fossil fuel companies, to colonial exploitation of indigenous lands, carbon inequality to racial and class injustice, environmental destruction to military occupation and war economies, silence on Palestine to Western hypocrisy on human rights and justice. This alerted the faces of global capitalism, making them uncomfortable. Before Greta's voyage with Freedom Flotilla, every other voyage had met with a tragic end, notably being attacked and having been intercepted. But this Madleen voyage, even though intercepted, motivated people who are willing to stand for a cause, instead of standing in the way.