/Israel President Herzog calls for probe into election allegations, warns against blaming Arab community

Tel Aviv: Israeli President Isaac Herzog has called for a full investigation into allegations of irregularities linked to the country’s recent elections, stressing that anyone found responsible must be held accountable under the law.

Speaking on Thursday, October 29, at an event at the President’s Residence honouring the Jewish Federations of North America’s Israel Small Business Loan Fund, Herzog described the moment as sensitive and said the integrity of elections was a fundamental democratic value.

Herzog said he had spoken with Central Elections Committee Chairman Justice Noam Sohlberg and Shin Bet chief David Zini, and was closely following developments in the investigation into allegations published earlier in the morning.

“The evidence and the allegations must be fully investigated, and those responsible must be arrested and held accountable according to the full extent of the law,” Herzog said.

The president, however, cautioned against holding an entire community responsible for the alleged actions of individuals, emphasising that Arab citizens had the democratic right to vote and participate in public life.

His remarks come as Israel navigates the aftermath of a closely contested election, with questions surrounding the allegations adding to an already sensitive political atmosphere. The claims remain allegations and must be established through the investigation.

Herzog also urged political leaders to prioritise the country’s interests as the process of forming the next government approaches.

He said he would meet representatives of all Knesset factions once the official election results were received, ahead of consultations next week.

Calling on political leaders to look beyond their immediate interests, Herzog said the central question should be what is best for the country.

On the other hand, the election count continues to leave Israel facing a complicated path towards forming its next government.

Current projections put Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s political bloc at 53 seats, against 48 for the opposition, while Arab-led parties account for the remaining 19 seats.

With 61 seats needed for a majority in the 120-member Knesset, coalition negotiations are likely to be decisive.