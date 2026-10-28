/Trump ally Flávio Bolsonaro arrives in Miami with family after fleeing Brazil

All speculations about the whereabouts of Flávio Bolsonaro finally came to rest as the defeated right-wing Brazilian presidential candidate and an ally of US President DonalTrump landed at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport on Wednesday after fleeing Brazil.

Bolsonaro had surreptitiously left Brazil after he was banned from leaving the country and ordered to surrender his passport by a Brazilian judge shortly after losing the presidential runoff election. The court order came as part of a criminal investigation into Bolsonaro’s alleged involvement in a money laundering scheme.

Bolsonaro and members of his family were photographed exiting an aeroplane at the Opa Locka Executive Airport in Miami-Dade County.

The State Department said on Oct. 27 that it would issue visas to Bolsonaro and his family and allow them to enter the United States.

Bolsonaro lost to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the second round of the presidential election on Oct. 25. The runoff election result came as a surprise after Bolsonaro had emerged as the leading candidate in the first round of the election.

Flávio’s younger brother, Eduardo Bolsonaro, who has lived in Texas since 2025, had said in the ‘Louder with Crowder’ podcast that his sibling should flee Brazil if he didn’t win the election.

Before Bolsonaro was spotted with his family in Miami, Argentina’s migration department said in a statement that he had crossed into the country from Brazil over land at 10.50 pm local time with his wife and two daughters through the Tancredo Neves International Bridge border crossing. They then boarded a private flight to Ecuador at 11.30 pm, said Argentina’s National Directorate of Migration.

Bolsonaro stopped in Ecuador to refuel the plane and then finally landed near Miami in Florida.

The Argentine migration authorities said in a post on X that Bolsonaro travelled with his wife, Fernanda, and his two daughters, Luiza and Carolina.

Bolsonaro was seen exiting US customs after arriving at Opa-Lockaocka Executive Airport near Miami, but his team blocked the media by using strategically held umbrellas.

He had fled Brazil after disputing the results of Sunday’s presidential elections, which he lost to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.