/Israel-Iran war: Israel strikes underground missile facility in western Iran's Khorramabad

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Jun 15, 2025, 24:11 IST | Updated: Jun 15, 2025, 24:53 IST
This handout satellite image released by Planet Labs on June 13, 2025, shows a Missile Base, South of Tabriz, Iran, East Azerbaijan Province on June 13, 2025 after an Israel military strike. Photograph: (AFP)

The Israeli military on Saturday (Jun 14) said that it struck an underground facility in western Iran's Khorramabad, which contained surface-to-surface and cruise missiles.

“This is an important site that was even featured in a propaganda video by the Iranian regime in the past,” military spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin told journalists, referring to footage released by Iran's Revolutionary Guards earlier this year showing what it described as a new underground missile facility.

