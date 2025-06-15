Israel-Iran war: Israel strikes underground missile facility in western Iran's Khorramabad
The Israeli military on Saturday (Jun 14) said that it struck an underground facility in western Iran's Khorramabad, which contained surface-to-surface and cruise missiles.
“This is an important site that was even featured in a propaganda video by the Iranian regime in the past,” military spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin told journalists, referring to footage released by Iran's Revolutionary Guards earlier this year showing what it described as a new underground missile facility.