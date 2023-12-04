Israel-Hamas war: Activists protest Israel's bombardment of Gaza at COP28 venue

Hundreds of teary-eyed, keffiyeh-wearing activists protested Israel's bombardment of the Gaza Strip at the COP28 in Dubai on Sunday (Dec 3), the news agency AFP reported. Hindered by United Nations (UN) restrictions from raising Palestinian flags or chanting certain slogans, activists at a COP28 "Blue Zone" venue, demanded a ceasefire in the war-torn region.

The protest was a rare spectacle in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) where demonstrations as banned. As per the report, the Blue Zone is managed by the COP28 and not local authorities.

Asad Rehaman, the lead spokesperson for the Climate of Justice Coalition, said on Sunday, "We say to the Palestinian people that the international community may have forgotten you, but you are not alone."

"Free Palestine," Rahman told the protesters who echoed his chant before they were shushed because of UN guidelines prohibiting the naming of states, leaders or companies in activist actions within the COP venue.

UN guidelines tighten protest space

With the fourth day of the UN climate summit kicking off on Sunday, it was not the local authorities that tightened the protest space, but strict UN guidelines that governed previous COPs.

The AFP report said that organisers of the protest had to request permits, identify action zones and appeal for approval for banners, slogans and chants -- some of which were banned.

Abderraouf Ben Mohamed of the Debt for Climate group said, "We were not allowed to name states or raise (Palestinian) flags."

Damian Godzisz, a staff member in the UAE's COP28 team, said he was told to remove a Palestinian flag and a keffiyeh scarf attached to his bag at the security check to the Blue Zone.

"I find it insensitive that while other nations can display their national attire, the Palestinian flag and keffiyeh are restricted," he said.

Israel's bombardment in Gaza continues

The Israeli military continued to bombard Gaza on Sunday since the truce between Israel and Hamas expired with international efforts going on for another ceasefire. The war will soon enter its second month. More than 15,500 people have been killed in Gaza, Hamas said. On the other hand, Israeli authorities said that 1,200 people, mostly civilians were killed since Hamas launched an attack on Oct 7.

The Israeli army reported 17 rocket salvos from Gaza into Israel on Sunday, adding that most were intercepted and there was only slight material damage.

The seven-day pause in fighting, brokered by Qatar with support from Egypt and the United States, led to the release of 80 Israeli hostages in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners.