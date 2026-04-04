/Israel destroys bridge in East Lebanon after army warning, bombs ‘Hezbollah infrastructure’ in Beirut

Israel on Friday (Apr 3) struck a bridge in eastern Lebanon, according to Lebanese official media. The attack came after the Israeli military warned that it would attack two bridges in the region to prevent the transfer of reinforcements to Hezbollah. Following the attack, the Israeli forces said that it was striking “Hezbollah infrastructure” in Beirut. The attack came after the US forces destroyed the largest bridge in Iran following US President Donald Trump’s warning to send Tehran “back to the Stone Ages”.

“Israeli warplanes targeted the bridge that links Sohmor with Mashghara, leading to its destruction,” the state-run National News Agency said.

Earlier, Israel’s military had warned that “in order to prevent the transfer of reinforcements and military equipment... the IDF (army) intends to target the Sohmor and Mashghara bridges”, publishing a map identifying two bridges within around 100 metres of each other.

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According to local media, two strikes were reported on Beirut’s southern suburbs, which has been targeted by Israel in recent days as the military pushes on with its ground invasion.

The Lebanese state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported that “Israeli warplanes targeted the bridge that links Sohmor with Mashghara, leading to its destruction.” Local media reports indicated that a second bridge was also hit.

Lebanon was dragged into the Iran war on March 2 when Hezbollah launched strikes at Israel in retaliation to the US-Israeli attack that killed Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In its recent warning, Israel had warned that it would target two adjacent bridges over the Litani River in the country’s south. Earlier, Israeli forces struck five other bridges over the Litani, including most of the main routes crossing the waterway.