/Israel carries out preemtive strike on Iran, about 30 targets hit

Israel on Saturday (Feb 28) launched air strikes on Iran as several explosions were heard in different parts of the country. Immediately after the attack Tel Aviv declared a national emergency. The strikes also targeted Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's headquarters in Tehran. The whereabouts of Khamenei is not known. It also remains unclear whether Khamenei was at his headquarters during the strike or if he sustained injuries from it.

Which are the targets hit by Israel

According to Reuters, seven missiles hit Presidential palace and supreme leader Khamenei's compound.

Explosions were also heard in the north and east of Tehran, as well as in Isfahan, Karaj, and Kermanshah, Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency reported.

According to the Israeli media, about 30 targets across Iran have been struck so far, including the Iranian President’s residence and an intelligence headquarters.

US President Donald Trump reacts

Meanwhile, Trump reacting over the attack said, "short time ago US military began major combat operation in Iran."

He warned the Iranian forces and said them to lay down their arms and they will be "treated fairly".