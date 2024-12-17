Jerusalem

In a series of plots that involved Iran recruiting Israeli civilians, an Israeli man from Jerusalem was nabbed for carrying out missions for the Islamic nation.

The 23-year-old suspect named Arlder Israel Amoyal was detained in November over the suspicions that he was “committing security offences related to contact with intelligence officials of the Iranian regime and carrying out security missions in Israel under their direction, for financial gain,” the Shin Bet security agency said.

Amoyal had connected with Iranian intelligence elements since October via social media. The officials said he was in contact with a profile under the name "Arianna" which later changed the name to "John".

The investigation revealed that Amoyal was unaware of the fact that "John" was an Iranian operative, but he agreed to carry out surveillance for him. His missions included photographing various addresses and spraying graffiti.

The suspect took photos of a paper with the words "Making Peace" written on it. He further graffitied the word "Sinwar" in Tel Aviv and also took photos of several houses in Netanya and Jerusalem.

He even purchased a GoPro camera to film his actions and used it to send the footage to his handler "John".

Amnoyal further worked to recruit others to carry out missions for Iran. He specifically chose people with prior criminal records.

Shin Bet said Amoyal suggested to "John" to set fire to a police cruiser. He also suggested shutting down power to the Jerusalem light rail.

He was rewarded for his actions via cryptocurrency.

An indictment is expected to be filed shortly against him.

