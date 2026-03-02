/Is the UAE country? Understanding Gulf and Middle East mystery with complete breakdown

After tensions between the United States, Israel and Iran erupt with the launch of missiles, drones and advanced fighter jets. Amid the ongoing tensions, debates related to the ‘Gulf nations’, ‘Middle East’ and whether the United Arab Emirates is a country or a group of several nations have been intensified.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is a federal sovereign state in Western Asia, located on the eastern side of the Arabian Peninsula. While it can sometimes create confusion, the UAE is structured as a federation of seven emirates. These emirates include:

Abu Dhabi (the capital)

Dubai

Ajman

Sharjah

Umm Al Quwain

Ras Al Khaimah

Fujairah

Basically, the UAE was established in 1971 as a federation of seven emirates, each governed by its own ruler, but together they act under a federal government. However, at the international level, including at the UN, in sports, diplomacy, and trade, the UAE is recognised as a single nation rather than seven separate states.

What are emirates?

An emirate is a territory governed by an emir, a monarch or traditional ruler in parts of the Islamic world. The term originates from Arabic and refers to a region led by a hereditary authority. Historically, emirates were found across West Asia, North Africa and parts of Central Asia.

An emirate can be compared to a state or province; however, its main distinction lies in its leadership structure. Interestingly, an emirate is ruled by a monarch (emir), typically from a royal family instead of an elected chief minister or governor. Meanwhile, in recent days, most emirates function within broader federal systems, such as the UAE, rather than as completely independent countries.

Additionally, Iran also has a coastline along the Persian Gulf, yet it is not a member of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). While geographically a Gulf-bordering nation, politically it is not grouped with the Arab Gulf states. Iran is a major West Asian country with its own alliances and regional policies.