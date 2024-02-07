Is the Kohinoor diamond really cursed?

The Kohinoor diamond is known for being one of the largest cut diamonds has sparked controversy after Buckingham Palace announced King Charles’ cancer diagnosis. The belief of the curse of Kohinoor is being talked about linking King Charles’ health crisis to the “curse of Kohinoor”.

What is the curse of Kohinoor

One of the most contentious jewels in the world is the 105.6-carat Kohinoor diamond, which is presently owned by King Charles III and Queen consort Camilla. It is believed that any king or prince who was in possession of the Kohinoor diamond is said to have lost both his realm and his life.

Story of Kohinoor

It is said that Kohinoor was found in the Golconda region's Kullur Mines. It was placed in a Hindu goddess' shrine to serve as her eye. After being obtained by the Khilji dynasty in 1310, the diamond was transferred between dynasties.

Babur obtained ownership of the Kohinoor in 1526. Shah Jahan ordered the creation of a Peacock Throne with Kohinoor embedded as its centerpiece in 1628. The Peacock Throne and the Kohinoor diamond were taken by Persian monarch Nader Shah during his invasion of Delhi in 1739. The diamond stayed in Afghanistan for many years till the Kohinoor was returned to India in 1813 after Maharaja Ranjit Singh overthrew the Afghan Durrani dynasty. However, the British East India Company acquired ownership of the Kohinoor after Ranjit Singh passed away in 1839, pressuring his 11-year-old son Duleep to sign a document handing the diamond to the British Empire.

It should be mentioned that the East India Company was nearly destroyed in the Revolt of 1857, only a few years after they had planned to bring the Kohinoor to England.

What is Kohinoor diamond male curse?

People link the fall of the Khilji Empire, Tughlaq Empire, Mughal Empire, Durrani dynasty and Ranjit Singh’s demise to owning the Kohinoor.

It is believed that because the British were aware of the "curse of Kohinoor," no male heir to the throne has ever worn it.

Women from the British Royal family are the only ones who have worn the Kohinoor diamond. For the first time, the Kohinoor was set inside Queen Alexandra's crown, Queen Victoria wore it as a brooch. It was worn by the Queen Mother during her 1937 coronation, and again by Queen Elizabeth II at her 1953 coronation.

However, Queen companion Camilla did not wear it during King Charles’ coronation ceremony in 2022.

As King Charles’ cancer diagnosis came 17 months after he acceded to the British throne, it is being linked to the Kohinoor curse, that it might have been the reason behind the King Charles’ health crisis.

