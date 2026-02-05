/Is Jeffrey Epstein alive? New DOJ document fuels questions about his death on social media

A conspiracy theory claiming that Jeffrey Epstein is still alive has resurfaced after a document labelled EFTA00133623 was discovered in the US Justice Department's database. The document appeared as part of a fresh set of files related to the late, convicted child sex offender that were made public on Friday.

A conspiracy theory began to circulate on social media claiming that he had faked his death, despite no evidence to support the assertion. This comes after public interest in Epstein and his dealings intensified. Epstein was found dead in his jail cell in August 2019, and authorities ruled his death a suicide.

The emergence of the newly surfaced document has fuelled renewed speculation, with many online reviving the theory that Epstein is alive. Reacting on X, one user wrote, “POV: you are reading Epstein files thinking he is dead and suddenly EFTA00133623 came."

What is the document EFTA00133623?

The written notes in the document were turned over after a subpoena, which appears to be a comment on a 4Chan post. “Not saying anything after this pls do not try to dox me but last night after 0415 count they took him medical in a wheelchair front cuffed but not 1 triage nurse says they spoke to him. Next thing we know a trip van shows up? We do not do releases on the weekends unless a judge orders it. Next thing we know, heS#039;s put in a single man cell and hangs himself? Heres the thing, the trip van did NOT sign in and we did not record the plate number and a guy in a green dress military outfit was in the back of the van according to the tower guy who let him thru the gate. You guys i am shaking right now but i think they switched him out," the document reads.

Netizens react to the post

Meanwhile, multiple comments on social media began casting doubt about the narrative in the final moments leading up to the death of Epstein. Amid these speculations, multiple photos of Epstein's dead body, from the time of his autopsy, came to light.

Netzines attempted to find clues to support the theory, indicating either he is alive or dead. “Epstein is not dead. Where is his tattoo on his dead body??,” a user questioned.

The next said,"He’s gonna get away with everything if people keep waiting for republicans to have a change of heart and do something. They’ll stall this shit till he dies of natural causes and we get stuck with all the people part of his agenda."