Is everything normal in China? Some reports, videos tell otherwise

It has been over two months when the initial coronavirus cases emerged in China's Wuhan. The virus took off from China, spread globally, killed thousands and is now a reason for a lockdown impacting 3 billion people.

Here's a compilation of two videos, the first, China wants everyone to see and another one that the Asian giant intends to hide.

Watch:

This is Hubei's Wuhan, the birthplace of COVID-19, and you can see people moving around, trains running, malls opened, business as usual. This is the story Chinese state media wants to tell that the worst is over and Wuhan has bounced back.

However, we later received images where we can see clashes in Hubei province.

As the restrictions were lifted from Hubei, people tried to move to the neighbouring Jiangxi province. However, when people tried to enter, they were stopped. Reportedly, clashes broke out and police vehicles were overturned.

Can we trust Chinese figures?

The Chinese propaganda machinery is trying to tell people that the dragon has defeated the virus. The official figures say that 3,186 were killed in Hubei. But, a new report, raises key questions. One report says that on two occasions, trucks shipped in 2,500 urns, which means 5000 urns. This claim is far more than the government's figures for the number of deaths.

Another report from Radio Free Asia claims that more than 40,000 died in the outbreak. The number is based on a claim that all seven funeral homes in Wuhan were handing out 3,500 urns everyday.

There are no independent inquiry and it's high time that the world takes note of it.

