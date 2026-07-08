/Ireland passes bill to ban imports from Israeli settlements in West Bank, East Jerusalem

The Irish parliament has passed legislation banning imports of goods from Israeli communities in East Jerusalem and the West Bank, marking one of the most severe trade actions taken by a European nation against Israel. The Israeli Settlements (Prohibition of Importation of Goods) bill bans products coming from goods coming from “certain Israeli settlements.”



Those include residential, agricultural, and commercial operations situated outside of what it claims are Israel's internationally recognised borders. Although Ireland was the first nation to propose such a ban, Spain already implemented a package of import restrictions last October.



Ireland's centre-right coalition government, which authored the bill, stated that the text was structured around a 2024 advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice (ICJ). That ICJ ruling declared Israel's presence in the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip to be an illegal occupation under international law.

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Ireland's centre-right coalition government, which authored the bill, stated that the text was structured around a 2024 advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice (ICJ). That ICJ ruling declared Israel's presence in the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip to be an illegal occupation under international law.

Ireland's stance on Israel’s actions in Gaza

Ireland has always been among the staunch critics of Israel’s actions in Gaza in the wake of the deadly terror attack in October 2023 by Hamas militants on Israel, which was recognised as a Palestinian state in 2024. In response, the Foreign Minister of Israel, Gideon Saar, directed the closure of its Dublin embassy, accusing Ireland of “extreme anti-Israel policies”.

Last month, Dublin barred Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich from entering Ireland, citing their conduct toward pro-Palestinian activists. Additionally, Dublin has consistently advocated for a reassessment of the 1995 EU-Israel Association Agreement, which serves as the framework for trade relations between the European Union and Israel.