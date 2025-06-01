/Iran warns against European ‘exploitation’ of UN report on its uranium enrichment

Iran on Sunday (Jun 1) warned of retaliation if European powers “exploit” UN reports claiming the Middle Eastern nation has stepped up production of highly enriched uranium.

According to a report by the International Atomic Energy Agency, Iran has significantly increased its stockpile of uranium enriched to up to 60 per cent, nearly the 90 per cent level needed for atomic weapons.

The report says that Iran’s total amount of enriched uranium now exceeds 45 times the limit authorised under a 2015 agreement with global powers, and is at approximately 9,247.6 kilograms, reported AFP.

During a phone conversation on Saturday (May 31), Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told IAEA chief Rafael Grossi that “Iran will respond to any inappropriate action by the European parties” to the 2015 agreement, referring to Britain, France and Germany.

The European nations warned Iran of imposing sanctions if they deemed its nuclear programme could threaten the continent’s security.

According to the statement, Araghchi urged Grossi to stop “parties from exploiting” the nuclear watchdog report to “advance their political objectives.”

Iran has denied the claim that it is seeking nuclear weapons and said that it needs the uranium for civilian power production.

US-Iran nuclear talks

Iran on Saturday (May 31) confirmed receiving “elements” of a US proposal for a potential nuclear deal. Meanwhile, the White House announced that the United States sent a “detailed” proposal to Tehran, adding that it is in Tehran’s “best interest” to accept it.

However, the New York Times reported, citing sources familiar with the matter, that the proposal was described as a series of bullet points rather than a full draft, calling on Iran to stop all enrichment of uranium. Instead, it proposes creating a regional grouping including the United States, Iran, Saudi Arabia and other Arab nations, to produce nuclear power.

As of now, five rounds of negotiations have taken place between Washington and Tehran.