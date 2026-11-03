/Iran says 'ball is in US court to prevent war' amid reported strikes on Qeshm Island

Iran's parliament speaker and chief negotiator in talks with the United States, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, has said Washington must take the next step to prevent a war, as reports emerged of fresh US strikes on an Iranian island in the Strait of Hormuz.

"The countries of the region should know that, just as the Islamic Republic of Iran stands ready for battle with its finger on the trigger, it has also given the American side a powerful and rational response," Ghalibaf said in a televised speech on Tuesday.

"The ball is now in America's court to prevent war," he added.

Ghalibaf said Iran had delivered a response to Washington that was both powerful and rational, while maintaining that the country remained prepared for battle.

“The countries of the region should know that, just as the Islamic Republic of Iran stands ready for battle with its finger on the trigger, it has also given the American side a powerful and rational response,” he said.

US reportedly strikes Qeshm Island

The remarks came after the United States launched new limited strikes on an Iranian island in the Strait of Hormuz, according to US media reports. Iranian media reported five explosions in quick succession.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the strikes hit Qeshm Island, which is strategically located in the Strait of Hormuz. The waterway has become a key flashpoint in the Middle East conflict, which has disrupted global markets.

The latest reported strikes came hours after US President Donald Trump indicated that a deal with Tehran was possible. The attacks also took place as Americans prepared to vote in midterm elections, with dissatisfaction over the war and rising inflation among the key issues.

"Iran wants a settlement, as soon as possible," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Iran and US signal possibility of a deal

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said indirect negotiations with Washington were continuing, with consultations taking place at an intense pace.

"Given the sensitivity and gravity of the current situation, consultations and deliberations are very intensive," Araghchi told state media.

US Vice President JD Vance also expressed optimism about reaching an agreement.

"We've certainly made some progress. We'll see if we can make some more," Vance told reporters on Monday.

Last week, Vance sent a letter to Iranian national security chief Mohsen Rezaei about the possibility of fresh talks. The move marked the highest-level contact between the two sides in months.

Despite signs of diplomatic engagement, Tehran has maintained that the Strait of Hormuz will not reopen unless Washington lifts its maritime blockade and addresses Iran's demands.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday that the waterway would remain closed until those conditions were met.