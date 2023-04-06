Iran, Saudi Arabia pledge to work towards bringing 'security, stability' in Mideast

The foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia on Thursday met in Beijing where the leaders pledged to work together to establish "security and stability" in the turbulent Middle East following a surprise deal, brokered by China.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan held talks after which they released a joint statement in which both countries promised to continue working together for improving their ties.

"The two sides emphasised the importance of following up on the implementation of the Beijing Agreement and its activation in a way that expands mutual trust and the fields of cooperation and helps create security, stability and prosperity in the region," the statement read.

In March, Tehran and Riyadh had announced an agreement, brokered by Beijing, to restore their relations which had remained severed for seven years, when Saudi diplomatic missions were attacked by protesters in Iran.

In a statement, Iran's foreign ministry said that the two sides "negotiated and exchanged opinions with the emphasis on the official resumption of bilateral relations and the executive steps towards the reopening of the embassies and consulates of the two countries”.

The footage of leaders shaking hands and chatting with smiling faces in front of Saudi and Iranian flags was aired by the Saudi state TV channel Al Ekhbariya.

In state broadcaster CCTV's readout, Beijing hailed "the first official meeting between the foreign ministers of the two countries in more than seven years" and "active mediation" of China in the diplomacy.

WATCH | In China, Saudi & Iran foreign ministers discuss reopening embassies and consulates | Details

Meanwhile, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, in a press briefing, said, "China will work with Middle Eastern countries to implement global security initiatives, global development initiatives and global civilisation initiatives to promote security, stability, development, prosperity, tolerance and harmony.”

As per last month's agreement, the two countries will reopen their missions and embassies within two months and implement economic co-operation and security deals which have signed more than 20 years ago.

(With inputs from agencies)

