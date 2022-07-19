Iran-Russia-Turkiye to soon go in huddle in Tehran today

Iran President Ebrahim Raisi is due to host Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Tehran on Tuesday (July 19). The meeting of the three leaders has a shadow of Russian invasion of Ukraine over it. The three-way summit is first hosted by Iran's president since he took office ion 2021. As for Putin, this is his second trip abroad since invasion of Ukraine.

The three leaders are meeting on the heels of US President Joe Biden's Middle East visit during which he visited Israel and Saudi Arabia, both regional foes of Iran.

But the trilateral summit is ostensibly centred on Syria, as part of the so-called Astana peace process to end more than 11 years of conflict in the Arab country.

Iran, Turkey and Russia are involved in Syria conflict. Iran and Russia are supporting President Bashar al-Assad's regime while Turkey backs the rebel forces which are fighting against the regime.

Last year, Erdogan threatened to launch a new offensive in Syria against Kurdish militants. Iran has already warned that any Turkish military action in Syria could "destabilise the region".

This is Erdogan's first meeting with Putin since the start of conflict in Ukraine. Erdogan has for months offered to meet Putin in order to help resolve tensions over Ukraine war.

Turkey has launched waves of attacks on Syria since 2016, targeting Kurdish militias as well as Islamic State group jihadists and forces loyal to Assad.

(With inputs from agencies)

