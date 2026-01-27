/Iran quietly executing protesters in jail and passing off deaths as 'killed in protests', activists claim

The Iranian regime is reportedly executing protesters in prison and passing off the deaths as "killed in demonstrations". Kimia Alizadeh, an Iranian-born Olympic athlete, revealed the brutalities being committed against the people calling for the current administration to step down. Quoting a Tehran-based lawyer who spoke to her, she said the leaders are killing those arrested in the mass protests that started in mid-December. Their deaths are being "registered as 'killed on previous days' by prison guards," according to Alizadeh's post. The lawyer told her, "There is no trial. There is no investigation. The coroner has confirmed the death for the past few days." He added, "Our hearts and eyes burn with blood, mourning, and anger."

The bad shape of the Iranian economy and the fall in value of the country's currency triggered widespread protests. Human rights groups say the death toll is much higher than the country's own estimates. The Iranian regime says 2,000-3,000 protesters have been killed, while human rights groups peg the number much higher. Meanwhile, the doctors from emergency rooms put together their own report, which states nearly 17,000 people have died.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The country hasn't officially executed any prisoner. But according to the lawyer who spoke to Alizadeh, that doesn't mean it isn't happening. A few days ago, there was hue and cry as news leaked that Erfan Soltani, a young protester, was to be publicly executed. However, Iran halted the execution and later said that there was never any plan to do so. But, it is reportedly silently killing people in jails. According to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), 5,848 people have been killed in the protests as of Monday (January 26), and at least 41,283 people have been arrested across the country.

Also Read: USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier arrives in Middle East amid Iran tensions

Iran internet blockade