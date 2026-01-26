/USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier arrives in Middle East amid Iran tensions

The US Central Command on Monday (January 26) announced that the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and its accompanying warships arrived in the Middle East, reinforcing American military strength in the region. The deployment is intended to enhance both offensive and defensive capabilities, giving US President Donald Trump the option to strike Iran amid reports of the regime’s violent crackdown on protesters. CENTCOM shared photos on X showing sailors aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln carrying out what it described as “routine maintenance” while the carrier operates in the Indian Ocean. In a statement, the command said the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the Middle East to support regional security and stability.

On Thursday (January 22), US President Donald Trump said that the United States has assembled a large naval force moving in the direction of Iran as a precaution, stressing that it may not ultimately be deployed. He has consistently warned Iran’s leadership against violent crackdowns on demonstrators, who started rallying in late December in what has become the most significant unrest the ruling establishment has faced in years. Trump has also condemned reports of mass executions of those detained during the protests.

Meanwhile, Nournews, a media publication aligned with Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, reported over the weekend that General Mohammad Pakpour issued a warning to both Washington and Israel, urging them not to make strategic errors. According to the report, Pakpour said the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was on heightened alert and fully prepared to carry out orders from Iran’s top leadership, as cited by news agency Associated Press.